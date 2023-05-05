Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

