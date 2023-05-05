Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,598 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 146,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

