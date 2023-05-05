Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,933 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

