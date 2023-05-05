Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MHK opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.