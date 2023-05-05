Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,630 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

NOW stock opened at $430.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.