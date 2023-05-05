Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 26,257 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 10.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $191.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

