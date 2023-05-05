Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,613 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

