Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 68,111 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68,111 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.