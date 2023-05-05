Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $430,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Omnicell by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

