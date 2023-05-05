Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of MRCY stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.67, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.42.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Mercury Systems Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
