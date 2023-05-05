Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

