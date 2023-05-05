Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $693.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

