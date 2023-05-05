Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 404 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

