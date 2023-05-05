Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 21,542.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $712.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

