Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,869,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

