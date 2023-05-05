Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 506 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 0.6 %

UVV stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Universal Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.