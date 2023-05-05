Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

