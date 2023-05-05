Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of MANH opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

