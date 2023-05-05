Parallel Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vector Group by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 757,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 220.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

