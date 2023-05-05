Parallel Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.