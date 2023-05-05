Parallel Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $266,837,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,655,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.56.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

