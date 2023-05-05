Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

