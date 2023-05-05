Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.02. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $366.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

