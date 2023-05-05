Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AU. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

