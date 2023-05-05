Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 3.6 %

SRC stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.