Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $73.46 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $990.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

