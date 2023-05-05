Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.84.

