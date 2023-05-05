Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $786.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,956,866.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

