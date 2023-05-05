Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $279.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

