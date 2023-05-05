Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,022.86.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

