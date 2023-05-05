Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stake Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

