Piper Sandler Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $7.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE RWT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

