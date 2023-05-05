Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PLUG stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

