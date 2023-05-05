ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,066 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTMI opened at $11.50 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

