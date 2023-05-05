ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 32 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

NewMarket Stock Performance

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $395.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $404.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.