ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,457 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.