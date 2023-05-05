ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Masonite International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

