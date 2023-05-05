ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

