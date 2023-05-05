ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.