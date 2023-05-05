ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

