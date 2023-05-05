ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $657,984.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $657,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $384,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR Stock Performance

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.