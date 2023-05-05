ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilysys by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.
Agilysys Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 187.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
