ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

