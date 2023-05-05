ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zillow Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,408,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 149,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.48.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

