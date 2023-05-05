ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $35.13 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

