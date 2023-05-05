ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 220.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

