Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 3.0 %

PFS stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,220. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.