Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $59,220. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:PFS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

