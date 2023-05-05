PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PHM opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

