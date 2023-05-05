Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4 %

QRVO stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.